ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
3 min read
China: Trump 'adding fuel to fire' in Iran-Israel conflict
Beijing says the renewed escalation of tensions in the Middle East benefits no one.
China: Trump 'adding fuel to fire' in Iran-Israel conflict
Israel hit Iranian state broadcaster in Tehran. / Reuters
June 17, 2025

China has decried US President Donald Trump's call to Iranians to evacuate the capital Tehran as "adding fuel to the fire" amid the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.

"Adding fuel to the fire, making threats, and exerting pressure will not help ease the situation, it will only intensify contradictions and widen the conflict," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a news conference in Beijing, as reported by the state-run Global Times on Tuesday.

Guo added that the renewed escalation of tensions in the Middle East benefits no one, while also calling on "relevant parties, especially countries with particular influence over Israel" – almost certainly meaning the US – to shoulder their responsibilities and promptly act to de-escalate tensions.

Trump said earlier on Tuesday on Truth Social that "everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!"

"Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON," Trump said.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump sees nuke deal potential but Iran says Israeli attacks 'deal a blow' to nuclear diplomacy

Joint statement by 21 countries

Gua added: "The immediate priority is to cease hostilities, take effective measures to prevent further escalation, and avert greater instability in the region. Returning to dialogue and negotiations for a political settlement reflects the broad consensus of the international community."

The remarks followed a Monday joint statement by 21 countries' foreign ministers condemning Israel’s airstrikes on Iran and calling for regional de-escalation, nuclear disarmament “without selectivity,” and respect for international law.

The initiative included Türkiye, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Bahrain, Brunei, Chad, Gambia, Algeria, Comoros, Djibouti, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Libya, Egypt, and Mauritania.

Recommended

Beijing "welcomes the joint statement by Egypt and other Arab, Islamic and African countries and commends their efforts to de-escalate the situation," Guo told reporters.

Guo furthermore expressed "deep concern" about Iranian state TV being targeted by Israel, as well as urging all parties "to immediately take measures to cool down the tensions as soon as possible and prevent the region from falling into greater turmoil."

China evacuates citizens from Iran, Israel

A ceasefire and an end to the war are of "paramount urgency, and only dialogue and consultation can bring lasting peace," said Guo.

Separately, the Chinese Embassy in Tel Aviv on Tuesday urged its citizens to leave Israel "as soon as possible."

Guo said the Foreign Ministry and the embassies are working to "swiftly evacuate" Chinese citizens from Iran and Israel.

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Iranian missile attacks since then.

Iran said at least 224 people have been killed and over 1,000 others wounded in the Israeli assault.​​​​​​​

Explore
Iran's navy launches country's first military drill since 12-day war with Israel
Israeli air strike on Iranian prison an 'apparent war crime', says rights group
Lebanon's Aoun tells Iran envoy: No armed groups or foreign-backed forces allowed
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Iran’s Defence Supreme Council signals a wartime shift in power
By Mohammad Eslami
Iran-Israel tensions may spark wider war, warns Turkish intelligence academy
Iran warns US will be held accountable for attacks on nuclear sites in future talks
Nuclear meet, unclear outcome: Why Iran-E3 meet did not make much headway?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'