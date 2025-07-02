Iran’s nuclear programme has been "degraded" by up to two years as a result of recent US airstrikes, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said.

"We have degraded their programme by one to two years. At least, intel assessments inside the department assess that. We're thinking probably closer to two years," Parnell told reporters on Wednesday.

He said the US assessment on the damage inflicted on three key Iranian nuclear facilities remains "unchanged", describing the sites as "completely obliterated".

"We believe that Iran's nuclear capability has been severely degraded, perhaps even their ambition to build a bomb," he said, adding that assessments are "ongoing".

According to the Pentagon, the US dropped six bunker-buster bombs on the Fordo nuclear facility on June 22 and launched dozens of submarine-based cruise missile attacks on two other sites in Natanz and Isfahan.

The strikes were part of a broader campaign targeting Iran’s nuclear programme.

A sixth round of US-Iran talks had been scheduled for June 15, but Israeli air strikes on Iranian military, nuclear and civilian sites on June 13 triggered a wider conflict.

The 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran ended with a US-sponsored ceasefire that came into effect on June 24.

"The Department of Defense will support the diplomatic mission to continue that peace by ensuring that we maintain capability across the Middle East," said Parnell.

He added that President Donald Trump and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth have "a range of military options available" to defend US citizens, troops and regional assets.

"We don't have any force posture updates at this time in the CENTCOM AOR (area of responsibility)," he said.

Effectiveness of US strikes