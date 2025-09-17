Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has delivered a strong speech pledging steadfast support for Palestinians and denouncing Israel's ongoing attacks on Gaza.

"We will not allow Jerusalem to be defiled by unholy hands, though I know the resentment of Hitler admirers may never truly fade," Erdogan said on Wednesday at the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Ankara.

He vowed that Muslims "will not take a single step back from our rights over East Jerusalem.”

The Turkish president said, "Those who believe they can build a secure future with oppression and genocide at the cost of innocent children's lives will drown in the blood they have shed."