US President Donald Trump has said that he expects a US-coordinated International Security Force (ISF) to be on the ground in Gaza "very soon," following two years of Israel’s war on the besieged territory.

"It's going to be very soon. And Gaza is working out very well," Trump said at a White House function with Central Asian leaders on Thursday evening, referring to the multinational post-conflict task force that is expected to deploy in Gaza.

US has presented a draft UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution to partner nations aimed at bolstering Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan, including by greenlighting an ISF, Washington's mission said on Wednesday.

US Ambassador Mike Waltz shared the draft with the 10 elected members of the Security Council and several regional partners — Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia — a spokesperson for the US mission said in a statement on Wednesday.

No date has been set to vote on the draft.

“Delivering results”

The US statement said the resolution "authorises the International Stabilisation Force", outlined in the peace plan.