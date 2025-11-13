EUROPE
2 min read
France lifts travel ban on Telegram founder Pavel Durov
Pavel Durov denied the allegations and condemned his arrest as doing "massive damage to France's image as a free country".
France lifts travel ban on Telegram founder Pavel Durov
France lifts travel ban on Telegram founder Durov / AFP
November 13, 2025

France has lifted its travel ban on Telegram founder Pavel Durov, who is under investigation over illegal content on his messaging app, judicial sources close to the case said on Thursday.

The Russian-born entrepreneur, 41, was detained in Paris in 2024 and is under formal investigation by French authorities over the platform's alleged complicity in criminal activity.

Durov, who was initially banned from leaving France, had his judicial control relaxed in July, allowing him to reside in the United Arab Emirates, where Telegram is based, for a maximum of two weeks at a time.

Now, authorities have fully lifted his travel ban, and he is no longer required to report to police in the southern city of Nice.

RelatedTRT World - Telegram's Durov says French spy chief asked him to ban conservative Romanian voices

For the past year, Durov "has fully complied with his judicial supervision," the judicial source told AFP, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

RECOMMENDED

Durov, who holds French and Russian passports, has been accused of complicity in running an online platform that allowed illicit transactions and illegal content.

During initial questioning in December 2024, the tech entrepreneur acknowledged a growing criminal presence on the platform and pledged to strengthen content oversight.

But Durov has accused French authorities of failing to follow proper legal procedures when submitting content moderation inquiries.

His lawyers declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

RelatedTRT World - French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations