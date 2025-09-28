WORLD
2 min read
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Telegram’s founder says Paris leaned on him during his detention to censor opposition voices in Eastern Europe, warning that political meddling tactics are now spilling over into Romania.
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Pavel Durov says that while he was detained in France last year, intelligence agents pressed him to remove a set of Telegram channels / Reuters
September 28, 2025

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has accused French intelligence of attempting to weaponise his legal troubles in Paris to push political censorship in Eastern Europe,  a strategy he says shows signs of spreading into Romania.

On Sunday, Durov wrote on X that while he was detained in France last year, intelligence agents approached him through an intermediary, pressing him to remove a set of Telegram channels ahead of Moldova’s presidential elections. The alleged offer came with strings attached: cooperation in exchange for favourable words to the French judge overseeing his case.

“This was unacceptable on several levels,” Durov said. “If the agency did in fact approach the judge, it constituted an attempt to interfere in the judicial process. If it did not, then it was exploiting my legal situation in France to influence political developments in Eastern Europe — a pattern we have also observed in Romania.”

RelatedTRT World - Telegram's Durov says French spy chief asked him to ban conservative Romanian voices

Targeting opposition in Moldova

Recommended

Telegram reviewed the channels on the first list, taking down only those that clearly violated platform rules. But a second list soon followed, Durov said — this time targeting opposition voices that were politically inconvenient for the Moldovan and French governments, but fully compliant with Telegram’s guidelines. Telegram refused to act.

The revelations highlight a growing concern over the intersection of European security agencies and political influence campaigns in fragile democracies near the EU’s borders. 

Moldova has faced mounting pressure from both Russia and the West, while Romania is heading into its own election season under the shadow of disinformation battles.

“Telegram is committed to freedom of speech and will not remove content for political reasons,” Durov insisted. “I will continue to expose every attempt to pressure Telegram into censoring our platform.”

French authorities have not commented on the allegations.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin