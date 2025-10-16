John Bolton, US President Donald Trump's onetime national security adviser turned critic, was charged with mishandling classified information.

Bolton was indicted on Thursday in federal court in Maryland on eight counts of transmitting national security information and 10 counts of retention of national defence information.

"Bolton abused his position as National Security Advisor by sharing more than a thousand pages of information about his day-to-day activities as the National Security Advisor — including information relating to the national defence which was classified up to the top secret/SCI level — with two unauthorised individuals," prosecutors wrote in the indictment.

"Bolton also unlawfully retained documents, writings, and notes relating to the national defence, including information classified up to the top secret/SCI level, in his home in Montgomery County, Maryland," they added.

Asked about the charges, Trump said he was unaware of the matter, but said Bolton is a "bad person."

"I think he's a bad guy. Yeah, he's a bad guy. It's too bad, but that's the way it goes," he said during a White House press conference.

'Meticulous work'