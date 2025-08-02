Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz met with Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar on Saturday at the Presidential Complex in Lefkosa and discussed efforts to boost bilateral cooperation.

In a post following the meeting, Yilmaz said they discussed “steps to further strengthen Türkiye-TRNC relations in every field,” as well as regional developments, future economic cooperation, and digital transformation in public services.

Turkish Vice President Yilmaz also attended a Türkiye-TRNC police service vehicle handover ceremony.

In his speech, Yilmaz said they proudly marked the 454th anniversary of the conquest of Cyprus, as well as the founding anniversaries of the Turkish Resistance Organisation and the Security Forces Command, celebrated on August 1 as the Day of Social Resistance.

He emphasised that under Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership, Türkiye continues to stand by the Turkish Cypriots in all areas from education and healthcare to transportation, infrastructure, energy, and agriculture.

Yilmaz noted that Türkiye-TRNC cooperation includes sharing expertise in public services, coordination during natural disasters, and the provision of equipment and vehicles.

“Under the spirit of Türkiye-TRNC cooperation, we are putting 29 new vehicles into service today, 24 service vehicles and 5 fire trucks,” he said.

“Of the 24 police service vehicles we donated, 12 were supplied under the Financial Support Program.”

Yilmaz said that, in addition to the vehicles, 19 types of technical equipment, fingerprint scanners, mobile systems, IT infrastructure support, and uniforms for motorcycle police were also provided, enhancing both institutional capacity and working conditions in the field.