Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top security official denied on Friday he had agreed to the outline of a Trump administration peace plan, after US officials said he had accepted most of its terms.

Washington has presented Kiev with a 28-point plan that would endorse many of Russia's main demands, requiring Kiev to give up additional territory, cut back the size of its military and forever abandon hope of joining the NATO western alliance.

US officials said the plan was drafted after consultations with Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, who served as defence minister until July and is a close ally of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"This plan was drawn up immediately following discussions with one of the most senior members of President Zelenskyy's administration, Rustem Umerov, who agreed to the majority of the plan, after making several modifications, and presented it to President Zelenskyy," a senior US official said on Thursday.

But Umerov said on Friday he had not discussed the plan's terms, much less approved them.

"During my visit to the United States, my role was technical — organizing meetings and preparing the dialogue. I provided no assessments or, even more so, approvals of any points. This is not within my authority and does not correspond to the procedure," he wrote on Telegram.

Zelenskyy, who met a US Army delegation on Thursday, has acknowledged receiving the plan but has not commented directly on its contents.

"Our teams, Ukraine and the USA, will work on the points of the plan to end the war," the president wrote overnight on Telegram. "We are ready for constructive, honest and prompt work."

Kiev faces tough choices