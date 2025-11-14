US weapons manufacturers are poised to benefit significantly from a major US military buildup in the Caribbean, according to a report published this week by Responsible Statecraft.

Washington has deployed numerous high-value assets to the region, including the guided-missile destroyers USS Gravely and USS Jason Dunham, the Aegis-equipped USS Gettysburg, the littoral combat ship USS Sioux City, and the nuclear-powered attack submarine USS Newport News.

The deployments are largely tied to the Trump administration’s expanding “counter-narcotics” campaign.

The price tags of the systems highlight the financial scale of the deployment, reported the online magazine of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft .

Arleigh-Burke class destroyers cost about $2.5 billion each, AC-130J Ghostrider gunships around $165 million per unit, P-8 Poseidon aircraft $83 million per unit, and Landing Craft Air Cushion hovercraft approximately $90 million each.

Industry experts said five major defence companies — including Lockheed Martin, Boeing and RTX — stand to gain the most, particularly from follow-up maintenance and sustainment work, which typically account for roughly 70 percent of a weapon system’s lifetime cost.

Billions for contractors

General Atomics has already benefited from the buildup, securing a $14.1 billion contract in mid-September for procurement and sustainment of MQ-9 Reaper systems.