The International Criminal Court’s appeals chamber has rejected Israel’s challenge to the legality of the court’s investigation into war crimes committed in Gaza after October 2023.

In a judgment issued on Monday, judges confirmed an earlier ruling by the pre-trial chamber, finding that there had been no “new situation” requiring the prosecutor to restart the process or issue a fresh notification to Israel.

The appeals chamber ruled that the investigation since October 2023 concerns “the same type of armed conflicts, concerning the same territories, with the same alleged parties to these conflicts” as those already under investigation in the long-running Palestine case.

Israel had argued that the scale of the conflict after October 7 marked a fundamental change, triggering new legal obligations under Article 18 of the Rome Statute.

Judges rejected that claim, concluding that “no substantial change to the parameters of the investigation requiring new notification had occurred.”

The court said the original investigation, opened in 2021, already covered war crimes committed “since June 13, 2014, with no end date.”