The UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher has described the war in Sudan as “brutal and inhumane,” calling on all parties to allow life-saving aid to reach those in need and to protect civilians and humanitarian workers.

The remarks came during Fletcher’s inspection tour in Sudan’s western Darfur region, according to the UN’s website on Thursday.

Fletcher arrived in Port Sudan on Tuesday for a week-long visit. He is continuing his visit to Darfur, having spent the previous night in Geneina, the capital of the state of West Darfur. He then travelled to Zalingei, the capital of Central Darfur, before heading toward East Darfur.

“We are here on a major road trip. We’re on the road just beyond Zalingei now,” Fletcher said. “We spent last night in Geneina (West Darfur) with our friends at the Norwegian Refugee Council, and I’ll head on now deeper deeper into Darfur, towards the epicenter of this conflict where we’ve seen mass execution, mass displacement, mass rape, and famine.”

He added: “This really is a brutal, inhumane war and we must be there with the survivors ... We must be allowed to get our life-saving aid through.”

“I spent a day in Port Sudan in eastern Sudan, talking to the authorities there, and to General Burhan and others,” he said.