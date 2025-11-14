The UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher has described the war in Sudan as “brutal and inhumane,” calling on all parties to allow life-saving aid to reach those in need and to protect civilians and humanitarian workers.
The remarks came during Fletcher’s inspection tour in Sudan’s western Darfur region, according to the UN’s website on Thursday.
Fletcher arrived in Port Sudan on Tuesday for a week-long visit. He is continuing his visit to Darfur, having spent the previous night in Geneina, the capital of the state of West Darfur. He then travelled to Zalingei, the capital of Central Darfur, before heading toward East Darfur.
“We are here on a major road trip. We’re on the road just beyond Zalingei now,” Fletcher said. “We spent last night in Geneina (West Darfur) with our friends at the Norwegian Refugee Council, and I’ll head on now deeper deeper into Darfur, towards the epicenter of this conflict where we’ve seen mass execution, mass displacement, mass rape, and famine.”
He added: “This really is a brutal, inhumane war and we must be there with the survivors ... We must be allowed to get our life-saving aid through.”
“I spent a day in Port Sudan in eastern Sudan, talking to the authorities there, and to General Burhan and others,” he said.
Negotiating access
Fletcher explained that he had also spoken with the RSF “to give us complete access everywhere we need to operate, but also to protect humanitarians and to protect civilians.”
The UN “was a ship that wasn’t built to stay in harbor. We’ve got to be there at the side of the people that we’re here to serve, and I want to show through this road trip, through the places I can get to, that we will do that and we will deliver.”
Human suffering in Sudan continues to worsen due to the ongoing bloody war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) which started in April 2023. The violence has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced nearly 13 million people.
On October 26, the RSF seized Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, and is accused of carrying out massacres there. The group controls all five Darfur states out of Sudan’s 18 states, while the army holds most of the remaining 13 states, including the capital Khartoum.
The number of people displaced from Al Fasher and surrounding villages in North Darfur has exceeded 99,000 since then, according to the International Organization for Migration.