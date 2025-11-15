TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye secure World Cup play-off spot with a 2–0 win over Bulgaria
The victory lifts Türkiye to 12 points and guarantees their progression from Group E, with Hakan Calhanoglu involved in both goals in the win over Bulgaria.
Türkiye secure World Cup play-off spot with a 2–0 win over Bulgaria
Hakan Calhanoglu opened the scoring in the 18th minute from the penalty spot after a Bulgarian handball was spotted following a free-kick. / AA
November 15, 2025

Türkiye moved a step closer to the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a 2–0 victory over Bulgaria in their Group E match on Saturday night, moving to 12 points and guaranteeing at least a play-off spot with one game remaining.

With the win, Türkiye secured a place in the World Cup play-offs, rising to 12 points with one match remaining.

Spain remains top after a 4–0 victory over Georgia, while Bulgaria stay bottom of the group without a point.

Hakan Calhanoglu opened the scoring in the 18th minute from the penalty spot after a Bulgarian handball was spotted following a free-kick. 

RECOMMENDED

The captain sent goalkeeper Mitov the wrong way to give Türkiye an early advantage.

Bulgaria’s best chance came just before the hour when Rusev struck the post from the edge of the box, but Türkiye continued to control the match and pushed for a second. 

The breakthrough arrived in the 84th minute when Calhanoglu’s free-kick from the right caused confusion in the Bulgarian defence, and Chernev diverted the ball into his own net to make it 2–0.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations