Türkiye moved a step closer to the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a 2–0 victory over Bulgaria in their Group E match on Saturday night, moving to 12 points and guaranteeing at least a play-off spot with one game remaining.

Spain remains top after a 4–0 victory over Georgia, while Bulgaria stay bottom of the group without a point.

Hakan Calhanoglu opened the scoring in the 18th minute from the penalty spot after a Bulgarian handball was spotted following a free-kick.