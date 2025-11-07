Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has warned that the capital, Tehran, could face severe water shortages and may even have to be evacuated if rainfall does not occur soon.

Speaking during a visit to the city of Sanandaj in western Iran on Thursday, Pezeshkian said the government was confronting a combination of economic, environmental, and social crises.

He said that high prices and inflation were the result of both domestic policy failures and international sanctions, a local daily Etemad reported.

“High prices and inflation are the fault of both the parliament and the government. There are efforts underway, but limited financial resources mean projects remain unfinished,” he said.

Turning to the drought-induced water crisis, Pezeshkian warned that Iran faces serious natural challenges, including dwindling rainfall and water resources.

“If it doesn’t rain, we will have to start restricting water supplies in Tehran next month. If the drought continues, we will run out of water and be forced to evacuate the city,” he said.

The president stressed the urgent need for better management and conservation of water and energy resources, describing the situation in Tehran as “alarming.”

Water crisis in Tehran