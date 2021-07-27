Hopes were raised over the weekend when high level officials finally visited the southwestern province of Khuzestan in Iran to investigate the devastating water shortages that led to widespread protests across the province and sympathy protests in several other provinces.

The visits happened ten days after protests began on July 15 and only after a green light by Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, who in a rare show of support for the people, said he understood the protesters’ anger over the drought, but stopped short of condemning the heavy-handed crackdown.

Extensive video evidence verified by human rights organisations reveals that security forces shot and killed “at least eight protestors”. Amnesty International says they “used deadly automatic weapons, shotguns with inherently indiscriminate ammunition, and tear gas to disperse protesters”. It called the action “unlawful” and “excessive” and condemned the intelligence forces for having “swept up dozens of protesters and activists including many from the Ahwazi Arab minority in mass arrests”.

“I am thirsty, water is my right,” was the main slogan of the protests heard in at least 20 major cities and towns in Khuzestan and across support protests in provinces of Isfahan, Azerbaijan, Lorestan and Kurdistan. Groups of lawyers, artists, musicians, and writers wrote open letters of support objecting to the violation of the basic rights of the residents. Hashtags in Farsi such as #KhuzestanIsThirsty and #KhuzestanHasNoWater were widely used.

UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet added her voice telling Iran to “concentrate on taking urgent action” to address the chronic water shortage instead of using “excessive force and widespread arrests to crush the protests”.

Member of Parliament for Khuzestan, Mojtaba Yusofi, said in most areas in the north and south of Khuzestan there is no drinking water amidst a scorching temperature of over 51 degrees Celsius.

While one factor behind the water shortages is a sharp drop in rainfall by more than 40 percent in recent months - mismanagement of water resources is held by most local experts to be the main cause leading to the acute crisis.

Water resources from the agricultural lands of Khuzestan have, over decades, been diverted for industrial use in other provinces. Several dams have been created to store water for seasonal use.

Farmers are now left without water for their land, cattle and crops as well as drinking water. Many have lost valuable cattle from the water shortage. They are angry and unemployed and nothing has been done to reverse the trend.

Iranian authorities originally blamed the unrest on “rioters” and tried to portray the protests as politically motivated.