ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
India will reject trade conditions that limit its global options, says minister
India's Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal says New Delhi will carefully approach free trade talks while defending essential oil imports from Russia.
India will reject trade conditions that limit its global options, says minister
India’s oil and trade policies remain strategic while engaging in high-level discussions with EU and US partners. [File photo] / Reuters
October 24, 2025

India will not rush into signing any trade agreements and will reject conditions from partner countries that restrict its trading choices, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

The country is negotiating a long-pending free trade agreement with the European Union, with differences remaining over market access, environmental standards and rules of origin.

Trade talks with the United States, which has imposed 50 percent tariffs on Indian exports, and several other countries are also underway.

Goyal said New Delhi would take a measured approach.

"India will not sign any trade deal in a hurry," Goyal said while speaking at the Berlin Global Dialogue during an official visit, referring to European concerns over India's continued purchases of Russian oil.

The EU, the United Kingdom and the United States are pressuring New Delhi to reduce imports of discounted Russian crude, arguing that such purchases help fund Moscow's war in Ukraine.

India has long defended its energy purchases as essential for ensuring affordable supplies and energy security, but Indian refiners are now poised to sharply curtail imports of Russian oil to comply with new US sanctions on two major Russian producers.

RelatedTRT World - Modi to attend ASEAN remotely, rules out possible meeting with Trump amid trade talk hurdles
RECOMMENDED

India’s oil imports from Russia

The Trump administration imposed sanctions on Russia’s top oil producers, Rosneft and Lukoil, threatening India’s 36 percent reliance on Russian crude this year.

Indian refiners warn the move could halt imports entirely, as the sanctions specifically target Russia’s largest oil suppliers.

Since 2023, Russia has been India’s largest crude supplier, replacing Middle Eastern sources after the G7’s $60-per-barrel price cap, designed to limit Moscow’s profits globally.

Some exceptions may persist, including Nayara Energy, backed by Rosneft, which continues limited imports under EU sanctions, reports say.

Scheduled November–December deliveries may now shift to alternative sources, while spot negotiations for Urals cargoes have slowed sharply since mid-October.

RelatedTRT World - After Trump’s claim, India prioritises energy security; Russia says oil trade to go on

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders