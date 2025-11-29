The Sudanese government has expressed its readiness to work and coordinate with the United Nations to achieve peace and security in the country and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need.

The collaboration offer was extended during a meeting between Prime Minister Kamil Idris and the UN secretary-general's envoy, Algerian diplomat Ramtane Lamamra, in the city of Port Sudan in the east, according to the Sudanese News Agency (SUNA), which did not provide details about the envoy's visit.

According to the news agency, the meeting "discussed the political, security, and humanitarian situation in the country following the tragic events in Al Fasher carried out by the Rapid Support Forces late last month."

The agency added that the prime minister "affirmed the government's readiness to work and coordinate with the United Nations and its agencies to achieve security and peace in the country, as well as to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need."

He also briefed the UN envoy on the political and security situation in the country, it added.

He pointed to the Sudanese government's intention "to cooperate with international organisations based on the roadmap prepared by the government."