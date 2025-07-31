Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun has said that Lebanese political parties need to seize the opportunity and hand over their weapons sooner rather than later.

Beirut is demanding "the extension of the Lebanese state's authority over all its territory, the removal of weapons from all armed groups, including Hezbollah and their handover to the Lebanese army," Aoun said in a speech to mark Army Day on Thursday.

His speech came after a heated internal and international debate over Lebanon’s arms monopoly and Hezbollah’s disarmament at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting.

"It is the duty of all political parties... to seize this historic opportunity without hesitation and push for the exclusivity of weapons in the hands of the army and security forces and no one else," Aoun added.

The US has pushed Lebanon to issue a formal cabinet decision committing to disarm Hezbollah before talks can resume, according to a Reuters report.

The US has said it will only support reconstruction efforts and push for an Israeli military pause if Hezbollah is fully disarmed across Lebanon.

Aoun said a proposal to Washington — that will be presented to the cabinet next week —states that Israel should stop its attacks on Lebanon and withdraw from the posts it occupies in the south of the country, along with Hezbollah handing over its weaponry to the Lebanese army.

The proposal seeks to secure $1 billion annually for 10 years to support the army and the security forces and includes plans for hosting an international conference later in the year to support reconstruction efforts in Lebanon.

Hezbollah refuses to disarm