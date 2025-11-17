ASIA PACIFIC
SAR teams race to find missing as death toll climbs in Indonesia’s deadly landslide
Heavy rains triggered landslides across Central Java killing 18 and leaving 33 missing as authorities expand search and recovery operations.
Relatives of victims gather at the site of a landslide in Central Java province, on November 15, 2025. / Reuters
November 17, 2025

Indonesian authorities said that at least 18 people died in two separate landslides in two different regions of Central Java, while 33 remained missing.

The death toll from the landslide that struck the city of Cilacap in the Central Java province rose to 16 as search efforts entered their fifth day on Monday, according to the local broadcaster Kompas TV.

Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator Muhammad Abdullah said three more bodies were recovered on Monday, while seven people remained missing.

The local head of the disaster management agency also said that in Banjarnegara regency of Central Java, two bodies have been recovered, while 26 more are suspected to be buried under the soil following a landslide on Saturday.

Heavy seasonal rain from about October to March frequently causes flooding and landslides in Indonesia, an archipelago of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile floodplains.

In January, more than 20 residents were killed after being swept away in floods and landslides after torrential rains in Central Java province.

