At UNGA, Indonesia says it bears brunt of climate crisis after Trump dismisses it as 'con job'
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto tells world leaders the climate crisis is already threatening his country, after Trump says that countries pursuing renewable energy were damaging their economies.
Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto addresses the 80th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, on September 23, 2025. / Reuters
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto told world leaders that his country was already suffering the effects of the climate crisis, speaking right after US President Donald Trump, who dismissed global warming as “the greatest con job” in his own address to the United Nations.

“As the world’s largest island state, we testify before you that we are already experiencing the direct consequences of climate change, particularly the threat of rising sea levels,” Prabowo said in his speech at the 80th UN General Assembly in New York.

“The sea level on the north coast of our capital city is increasing by 5 centimetres every year. Can you imagine in 10 years? Can you imagine in 20 years?” he asked.

Prabowo said Indonesia was committed to its Paris Agreement pledges and aimed to achieve net zero emissions by 2060, “and we are very confident we can achieve much earlier.” He outlined plans to reforest 12 million hectares of degraded land, expand renewable energy, and create “quality green jobs for the future.”

Trump, by contrast, dismissed climate change as “the greatest con job.”

He criticised the European Union for reducing its carbon footprint, which he claimed has harmed its economy, and warned countries investing heavily in renewable energy that their economies would suffer.

The US president also touted his administration’s focus on producing more fossil fuels.

“We don’t have to do much hunting, because we have the most oil of any nation anywhere, oil and gas in the world, and if you add coal, we have the most of any nation in the world,” he said.

Prabowo said Indonesia would continue to act, warning that future generations were paying close attention.

“Our children are learning leadership not from a textbook but from our choices,” he said.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
