Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto told world leaders that his country was already suffering the effects of the climate crisis, speaking right after US President Donald Trump, who dismissed global warming as “the greatest con job” in his own address to the United Nations.

“As the world’s largest island state, we testify before you that we are already experiencing the direct consequences of climate change, particularly the threat of rising sea levels,” Prabowo said in his speech at the 80th UN General Assembly in New York.

“The sea level on the north coast of our capital city is increasing by 5 centimetres every year. Can you imagine in 10 years? Can you imagine in 20 years?” he asked.

Prabowo said Indonesia was committed to its Paris Agreement pledges and aimed to achieve net zero emissions by 2060, “and we are very confident we can achieve much earlier.” He outlined plans to reforest 12 million hectares of degraded land, expand renewable energy, and create “quality green jobs for the future.”

Trump, by contrast, dismissed climate change as “the greatest con job.”