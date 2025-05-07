TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye ready to do 'its utmost' to ease tension between India and Pakistan — Erdogan
Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to Pakistani Premier Shehbaz Sharif over phone, discusses tension between Islamabad and New Delhi.
Türkiye ready to do 'its utmost' to ease tension between India and Pakistan — Erdogan
Erdogan expresses Ankara's solidarity with Islamabad, offers condolences for 'Pakistani martyrs'. / AA
May 7, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over phone and expressed Türkiye's readiness to "do its utmost to prevent further escalation of tensions" between India and Pakistan.

According to the Turkish Communications Directorate, the call on Wednesday addressed the tension between India and Pakistan, the attack that occurred on the night of May 6, and latest developments.

"In the call, President Erdogan expressed Türkiye's solidarity with Pakistan, extended his condolences to the Pakistani martyrs of the attack, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured," the directorate said on X.

He expressed Ankara's support to Pakistan's "calm and measured approach."

Recommended

The Turkish leader said Pakistan's proposal for a neutral, transparent, and credible international investigation into the April 22 attack in Jammu and Kashmir is appropriate.

Islamabad on Wednesday said at least 26 civilians were killed and 46 others injured in India's “Operation Sindoor” in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

New Delhi said it targeted “terrorist infrastructure” in Pakistan.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Explore
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit