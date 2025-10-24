WAR ON GAZA
If Netanyahu screws up Gaza deal, Trump will 'screw' him — senior US official
Israeli Prime Minister said to be "walking a very thin tightrope" with Trump after the Knesset advances bills on the occupied West Bank annexation.
The legislation advanced despite open opposition from President Trump, who said last month that he "would not allow Israel to annex the West Bank." / Reuters
October 24, 2025

A senior American official has issued a stark warning to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that if he allows the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas to collapse, he will face severe consequences from US President Donald Trump, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

Speaking in Hebrew on Channel 12, Axios correspondent said the US official warned him that Netanyahu is "walking a very thin tightrope with President Trump. If he keeps this up, he'll end up screwing up the deal, and if he screws up the deal, Donald Trump will screw him."

The comments come amid rising tensions between Washington and Tel Aviv over moves by Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, to advance legislation tied to the annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank.

According to the report, US Vice President JD Vance, who concluded a diplomatic visit to Israel earlier on Thursday, was taken aback after learning that the Knesset had given preliminary approval to two non-binding annexation-related bills the previous day.

Speaking to reporters at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport before his departure, Vance criticised the vote, saying: "If this was a political stunt, it’s a very foolish one. I personally take offence to it."

Israeli move angered Trump

An Israeli official told Channel 12 that Netanyahu had been warned several days earlier about the strong backlash such a move would provoke but did nothing to stop the vote from going ahead.

The Israeli Knesset approved both annexation-related bills in a preliminary reading, with three more votes required before they can become law.

The legislation advanced despite open opposition from President Trump, who said last month that he "would not allow Israel to annex the West Bank."

The vote also coincided with Vance’s visit to Israel, part of a wider US diplomatic effort to preserve the Gaza ceasefire that took effect on October 10.

