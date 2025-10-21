EUROPE
2 min read
Nicolas Sarkozy heads to jail in historic first for a French president
The former French leader prepares to enter La Sante prison after being ordered to serve time for illegally financing his 2007 campaign with funds linked to Libya
Nicolas Sarkozy heads to jail in historic first for a French president
Former French president Sarkozy in Paris the day before of his five-year prison sentence start / Reuters
October 21, 2025

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy heads to prison on Tuesday to serve time for a criminal conspiracy to finance his 2007 election campaign with funds from Libya.

The first ex-leader of modern France to be imprisoned, Sarkozy contests both the conviction and a judge’s unusual decision to incarcerate him pending appeal.

His journey from the presidential Elysee Palace to the notorious La Sante prison in Paris has captivated France.

One of Sarkozy’s sons, Louis, called for a rally on Tuesday morning in support of his father in the high-end Paris neighbourhood where Sarkozy lives with his wife, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy.

RelatedTRT World - France's Sarkozy sentenced to five years in prison over Libya funding conspiracy

The supermodel-turned-singer has shared photos of Sarkozy’s children and songs in his honour on her social media feeds since his conviction.

Embattled centrist President Emmanuel Macron hosted the conservative Sarkozy at the presidential palace last week.

“I have always been very clear in my public statements about the independence of the judiciary in my role, but it was normal on a human level to receive one of my predecessors in this context,” Macron said on Monday.

RECOMMENDED

Sarkozy told Le Figaro newspaper that he expects to be held in solitary confinement, where he would be kept away from all other prisoners for security reasons. Another possibility is that he is held in the prison’s section for “vulnerable″ inmates, colloquially known as the VIP section.

“I’m not afraid of prison. I’ll hold my head high, including in front of the doors of La Sante,” Sarkozy told La Tribune Dimanche newspaper. “I’ll fight till the end.”

La Tribune Dimanche reports Sarkozy has his prison bag ready with clothes and the 10 family photos he is allowed to bring.

RelatedTRT World - Nicolas Sarkozy stripped of Legion of Honour

Sarkozy also told Le Figaro newspaper he would bring three books — the maximum allowed — including Alexandre Dumas’ “The Count of Monte Cristo”, whose hero escapes from an island prison before seeking revenge.

The Paris judge ruled that Sarkozy would start to serve prison time without waiting for his appeal to be heard, due to “the seriousness of the disruption to public order caused by the offense”.

Under the ruling, the 70-year-old Sarkozy will only be able to file a request for release to the appeals court once he is behind bars, and judges will then have up to two months to process the request.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets