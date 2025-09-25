A Paris court on Thursday sentenced former French president Nicolas Sarkozy to five years in prison after finding him guilty of criminal conspiracy in his trial into accusations that the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi helped fund his victorious 2007 presidential run.

The court ordered that Sarkozy should be placed in custody at a later date, with prosecutors given one month to inform the former head of state when he should go to prison.

Even if Sarkozy appeals the verdict this measure will remain in force.

Sarkozy, who has always denied the charges, was accused of making a deal with Gaddafi to obtain campaign financing in exchange for supporting the then-isolated Libyan government on the international stage.

The judge, who acquitted Sarkozy of other charges, including corruption, said there was no proof that Sarkozy made such a deal with Gaddafi, nor that money that was sent from Libya reached Sarkozy's campaign coffers.

The judge also ordered Sarkozy to pay a 100,000-euro (about $117,000) fine.

Sarkozy’s trial is the latest in a string of legal troubles for the right-wing ex-leader, 70, who denies the charges.

Sarkozy, who was president from 2007 to 2012, has already been convicted in two separate cases and stripped of France's highest honour.

Judge Nathalie Gavarino said Sarkozy, as a serving minister and party leader at the time, had "allowed his close collaborators and political supporters over whom he had authority and who acted in his name", to approach the Libyan authorities "in order to obtain or attempt to obtain financial support".

The court's ruling, however, did not follow the conclusion of prosecutors that Sarkozy was the alleged beneficiary of the illegal campaign financing.

He was acquitted on a separate charge of embezzlement of Libyan public funds, passive corruption and illegal financing of an electoral campaign.

He was present in court for the verdict, accompanied by his model and musician wife, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy.