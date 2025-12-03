Former EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini was released after being formally notified of charges in an ongoing investigation into suspected fraud related to EU-funded training for junior diplomats, the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) said on Wednesday.

The former top diplomat faces corruption charges alongside two others arrested as part of a fraud investigation.

At the request of EPPO in Brussels, Mogherini, along with a senior staff member of the College of Europe in Bruges and a senior European Commission official, was detained by the Belgian Federal Judicial Police on Tuesday.

After questioning, all individuals were formally informed of the accusations, which concern procurement fraud, corruption, conflict of interest, and violation of professional secrecy, a statement said.

They were released on Wednesday after detention, as they are not considered flight risks.

EPPO stressed that the investigation is continuing, no further details can be released to avoid jeopardising its outcome, and that all individuals involved are presumed innocent until proven guilty before the competent Belgian courts.