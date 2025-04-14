The United Nations said on Monday that preliminary figures from local sources show more than 400 civilians were killed in fighting on Friday and Saturday around Zamzam and Abu Shouk displacement camps and the town of Al Fasher in North Darfur.

This includes 10 humanitarian personnel from Relief International, who were killed while operating one of the last functioning health centres in Zamzam camp, said a UN spokesperson.

Just between Thursday and Saturday last week, the UN rights office "has verified 148 killings", spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said.

"But this is very much an underestimate as our verification work is ongoing," she said, stressing that the number did "not even include yesterday's violence".

"Credible sources have reported more than 400 killed," she said.

Her comments came after UN rights chief Volker Turk decried in a statement that the "large-scale attacks ... made starkly clear the cost of inaction by the international community, despite my repeated warnings of heightened risk for civilians in the area".

"Hundreds of civilians, including at least nine humanitarian workers, were reportedly killed," he said, warning that "the attacks have exacerbated an already dire protection and humanitarian crisis in a city that has endured a devastating RSF siege since May last year".

Between 60,000 and 80,000 households—or up to 400,000 people—have been displaced from Sudan's Zamzam camp in North Darfur after it was taken over by the Rapid Support Forces, according to data from the UN's International Organization for Migration.

The RSF seized control of the camp on Sunday after a four-day assault.