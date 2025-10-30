TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Pakistan, Afghanistan to resume talks in Istanbul on November 6, truce to continue — Türkiye
Peace talks between the South Asian neighbours will continue in Istanbul and both sides have agreed to put in place truce monitoring and verification mechanism, says Türkiye's Foreign Ministry.
Pakistan, Afghanistan to resume talks in Istanbul on November 6, truce to continue — Türkiye
Afghanistan and Pakistan agree to resume peace talks in Istanbul on November 6. / AA
October 30, 2025

Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to resume peace talks in Istanbul on November 6 and to maintain a ceasefire until then, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"All parties have agreed to continue the ceasefire. The modalities of its implementation will be examined and decided at a high-level meeting in Istanbul on November 6, 2025," the ministry said on Thursday.

It said all parties have agreed to put in place a monitoring and verification mechanism "that will ensure maintenance of peace and imposing penalty on the violating party."

"As mediators, Türkiye and Qatar express their appreciation for the active contribution of both parties and stand ready to continue cooperation with both sides for lasting peace and stability."

Talks between Afghan and Pakistani officials concluded in Istanbul after several days of mediation led by Ankara and Doha, with both sides agreeing to continue discussions, Afghan interim administration spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said.

After days of deadly border clashes, Doha hosted talks between Islamabad and Kabul on October 19, mediated by Qatar and Türkiye, and the two sides reached a ceasefire which is currently in place.

The two sides then met in Istanbul for further talks last week, and efforts to achieve a lasting peace continue.

RelatedTRT World - Pakistan neutralises several terrorists along Afghanistan border amid peace talks
RECOMMENDED

TTP, main source of tension

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif told the Geo News channel that the decision to give peace another chance was made by Pakistan at the request of Qatar and Türkiye, and that the Pakistani delegation, set to return home last night, was asked to stay in Istanbul.

Pakistan had been a frontline state during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, hosting nearly four million Afghan refugees.

However, the violence perpetrated by terrorist groups, especially Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), within Pakistan has significantly strained its relations with the Afghan Taliban.

The latter returned to power in Kabul following the withdrawal of US-led forces in 2021.

According to Pakistani military officials, more than 500 people, including over 311 soldiers, have been killed in attacks, largely carried out by the TTP, so far this year.

Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of harbouring the TTP terror group on its soil, a claim Kabul denies.

Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group