Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to resume peace talks in Istanbul on November 6 and to maintain a ceasefire until then, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"All parties have agreed to continue the ceasefire. The modalities of its implementation will be examined and decided at a high-level meeting in Istanbul on November 6, 2025," the ministry said on Thursday.

It said all parties have agreed to put in place a monitoring and verification mechanism "that will ensure maintenance of peace and imposing penalty on the violating party."

"As mediators, Türkiye and Qatar express their appreciation for the active contribution of both parties and stand ready to continue cooperation with both sides for lasting peace and stability."

Talks between Afghan and Pakistani officials concluded in Istanbul after several days of mediation led by Ankara and Doha, with both sides agreeing to continue discussions, Afghan interim administration spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said.

After days of deadly border clashes, Doha hosted talks between Islamabad and Kabul on October 19, mediated by Qatar and Türkiye, and the two sides reached a ceasefire which is currently in place.

The two sides then met in Istanbul for further talks last week, and efforts to achieve a lasting peace continue.