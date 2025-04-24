At least nine people were killed and more than 60 wounded in a “massive” missile attack on Kiev early Thursday, Ukraine’s state emergency service said, among the deadliest attacks on the capital of the three-year war.

Ukrainian authorities issued an alert for a missile attack, and AFP journalists heard explosions across the capital. “Russia has launched a massive combined strike on Kiev,” Ukraine’s state emergency service said on Telegram, updating the toll. “According to preliminary data, nine people were killed, 63 injured,” it said, adding that among the 42 people hospitalised, six were children.

Five districts across the capital suffered damage, including fires in garages and administrative buildings that have been extinguished. The state emergency service said the attack also damaged residential buildings. “The search for people under the rubble is underway,” it said.