WORLD
2 min read
Syria’s top diplomat meets US envoy amid Israeli violations
The meeting came a day after US President Trump warned Israel against destabilising Syria.
Syria’s top diplomat meets US envoy amid Israeli violations
File photo: Syrian government figures indicate that since December 2024, Israel has carried out more than 1,000 air strikes. / TRT World
December 2, 2025

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani and US Special Envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack have discussed regional developments and ways to enhance cooperation amid efforts by Washington to rein in Israeli violations.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that al Shaibani met with Barrack in Damascus, where the two discussed regional developments and ways to bolster cooperation between Damascus and Washington “to serve their common interests”.

No further details were provided on the nature of the talks or specific issues addressed.

The meeting came one day after US President Donald Trump, on Monday, warned Israel against destabilising Syria, shortly before holding a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“It is very important that Israel maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria and that nothing takes place that will interfere with Syria’s evolution into a prosperous state,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Monday.

RECOMMENDED

The US president praised Syrian President Ahmad al Sharaa, saying he is “working diligently” to ensure that “good things happen” for both countries.

Syrian government figures indicate that since December 2024, Israel has carried out more than 1,000 air strikes and over 400 ground incursions into southern provinces. 

After the fall of the Assad regime last year, Israel also expanded its hold over the occupied Golan Heights by seizing the UN-patrolled buffer zone, a step that violated the 1974 disengagement agreement.

RelatedTRT World - Israel launches new raid into southern Syria despite Trump’s call for restraint
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians
US pauses green card lottery programme after MIT professor, Brown University killings