President Donald Trump has said that the United States would sell F-35 stealth fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, confirming long-standing Saudi interest in acquiring the advanced aircraft ahead of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to the White House.

"We will be doing that. We will be selling F-35s," Trump told reporters when asked if Washington would approve the sale during Tuesday’s meeting.

"They’ve been a great ally," he added.

Israel remains the only country in the Middle East currently operating the aircraft, and Israeli officials have expressed unease about any deal that could alter the region’s military balance, even as Washington pushes Saudi Arabia to normalise relations.

Many to discuss

Alongside the fighter jet discussions, a source familiar with the talks said Trump and the crown prince are expected to sign a framework for civilian nuclear cooperation.