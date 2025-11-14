The Human Rights Council has held a special session on the human rights situation in and around Al Fasher, Sudan, adopting —without a vote— a resolution requesting the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission for the Sudan to conduct an urgent inquiry into recent alleged violations of international law committed in the area.

In the resolution adopted on Friday on the human rights situation in and around Al Fasher, the council "strongly condemned the escalating violence and reported atrocities committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and associated forces in and around Al Fasher, following their assault on the city, including large-scale atrocities such as ethnically motivated killings, torture, summary executions, and widespread use of sexual and gender-based violence as a weapon of warfare."

It requested the fact-finding mission to identify, where possible, all those for whom there were reasonable grounds to believe they were responsible and to support efforts to ensure accountability for alleged abuses.

The resolution also asked the UN human rights office to present a verbal update to the council on the human rights situation in Al Fasher before its 61st session and requested the fact-finding mission to present a report on the findings of its inquiry to the council at that session, followed by an enhanced interactive dialogue.

‘A turning point’

This was the 38th special session of the council, which opened with a series of keynote addresses.