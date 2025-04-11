Türkiye will host the Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Meeting with Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia on April 12, 2025, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF).

Türkiye-Bosnia and Herzegovina-Croatia Trilateral Consultation Mechanism meeting will bring together Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic, and Croatia’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlic Radman, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The discussions will focus on ensuring stability in the Western Balkans, with a particular emphasis on developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina following the recent court ruling against the Serb member of the country’s tripartite presidency, Milorad Dodik.

Minister Fidan is expected to underline Türkiye’s close monitoring of the situation and Ankara’s firm support for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s territorial integrity and constitutional order, based on the 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement.

He will also describe recent separatist rhetoric and actions by leaders of Bosnia's Serb-controlled Republika Srpska as unacceptable and stressed the importance of all three constituent peoples in Bosnia and Herzegovina — Bosniaks, Serbs, and Croats — playing a constructive role to ease tensions, according to the ministry.

Fidan will also note the significance of Bosnia and Herzegovina-Croatia relations in promoting long-term peace and stability in the region, the ministry added.