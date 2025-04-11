TÜRKİYE
3 min read
Türkiye to host trilateral talks with Bosnia, Croatia at ADF amid regional tensions
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan is expected to raise concerns regarding developments following the recent verdict against Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik.
Türkiye to host trilateral talks with Bosnia, Croatia at ADF amid regional tensions
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Bosnian Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic, and Croatian Foreign and European Affairs Minister Gordan Grlic Radman are expected to participate in the Türkiye-Bosnia and Herzegovina-Croatia Trilateral Consultation Mechanism meeting. / AA
April 11, 2025

Türkiye will host the Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Meeting with Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia on April 12, 2025, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF).

Türkiye-Bosnia and Herzegovina-Croatia Trilateral Consultation Mechanism meeting will bring together Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic, and Croatia’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlic Radman, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The discussions will focus on ensuring stability in the Western Balkans, with a particular emphasis on developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina following the recent court ruling against the Serb member of the country’s tripartite presidency, Milorad Dodik.

Minister Fidan is expected to underline Türkiye’s close monitoring of the situation and Ankara’s firm support for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s territorial integrity and constitutional order, based on the 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement.

He will also describe recent separatist rhetoric and actions by leaders of Bosnia's Serb-controlled Republika Srpska as unacceptable and stressed the importance of all three constituent peoples in Bosnia and Herzegovina — Bosniaks, Serbs, and Croats — playing a constructive role to ease tensions, according to the ministry.

Fidan will also note the significance of Bosnia and Herzegovina-Croatia relations in promoting long-term peace and stability in the region, the ministry added.

RelatedTRT Global - Turkish president calls separatist approaches in Bosnia 'unacceptable'
Recommended

Trilateral Consultation Mechanism

Established in 2010, the Trilateral Consultation Mechanism aims to foster regional cooperation and development through practical initiatives. This latest gathering in Antalya marks the tenth meeting at the foreign minister level, following the previous session hosted by Croatia in Dubrovnik in June 2024.

In recent weeks, Türkiye has intensified diplomatic outreach in response to destabilising moves from Republika Srpska. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Denis Bechirovic, Bosniak member of the Presidency Council of Bosnia and Herzegovina, on 14 March in Istanbul, reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to the country's sovereignty and constitutional framework.

The President also held talks with the current Chair of the Presidency and Serb member Jelka Cvijanovic on 22 March, as well as separate phone conversations with Croatian member Zeljko Komsic and Bakir Izetbegovic, leader of the main Bosniak party SDA.

Türkiye, a member of the Steering Committee of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Peace Implementation Council, is actively working on maintaining and strengthening peace and stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina through bilateral, regional, and multilateral platforms.

Türkiye is the country that provides the largest number of troops to the EUFOR-Althea international peace mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina, after the EU member states.

Explore
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit