ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
1 min read
Iran reopens airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Following a US-brokered ceasefire with Israel, Iran resumes eastbound air traffic while keeping Tehran airports shut amid ongoing security concerns.
Iran reopens airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Flights to and from Tehran’s Mehrabad and Imam Khomeini International Airports remain suspended until further notice. (Photo: Reuters Archive) / Reuters
June 26, 2025

Iran has announced it has partially reopened its airspace, following a US-brokered ceasefire that paused nearly two weeks of hostilities with Israel.

“The airspace of the eastern half of the country has been reopened for domestic and international flights, as well as overflights,” said Majid Akhavan, spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, in a post on X on Thursday.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump open to Iran talks post-truce, claims US strikes set back Tehran's nuclear plans by 'decade'
Recommended

However, flights to and from Tehran’s Mehrabad and Imam Khomeini International Airports remain suspended until further notice, he added.

The move comes after a 12-day flare-up between Iran and Israel that began with Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear and military targets on June 13 — one of the most direct confrontations between the two rivals in years.

The temporary ceasefire, mediated by Washington, has allowed both sides to step back from the brink, though tensions remain high across the region.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Iran's navy launches country's first military drill since 12-day war with Israel
Israeli air strike on Iranian prison an 'apparent war crime', says rights group
Lebanon's Aoun tells Iran envoy: No armed groups or foreign-backed forces allowed
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Iran’s Defence Supreme Council signals a wartime shift in power
By Mohammad Eslami
Iran-Israel tensions may spark wider war, warns Turkish intelligence academy
Iran warns US will be held accountable for attacks on nuclear sites in future talks
Nuclear meet, unclear outcome: Why Iran-E3 meet did not make much headway?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'