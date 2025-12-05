POLITICS
UN warns famine emerging in Sudan's Kordofan region as civilians 'face growing dangers'
Humanitarian agencies warn of worsening hunger, restricted movement and escalating violence.
UN: Civilians in Sudan’s Kordofan face ‘growing dangers’ as famine takes hold [File] / Reuters
December 5, 2025

The United Nations has warned that civilians across Sudan’s Kordofan region are facing rapidly worsening conditions as violence intensifies, with humanitarian agencies reporting famine conditions, ongoing sieges and mounting attacks on civilians and aid workers.

"Our humanitarian colleagues are warning yet again that civilians across the Kordofan region face growing dangers as violence intensifies," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York.

He said Sudan’s operational humanitarian country team earlier issued a statement "condemning in the strongest terms the escalating violence across Kordofan and the ongoing sieges that have cut off multiple cities."

People remain trapped in Dilling and Kadugli, facing "extreme hardship, severe restrictions on movement, and limited access to essential services and protection," he said.

Dujarric confirmed that "famine conditions have been identified in Kadugli," adding that sustained attacks have also been reported in Babanusa in West Kordofan in recent days.

Humanitarian organisations have voiced deep alarm over continued attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Humanitarian collapse looming

Dujarric warned that violence is limiting access to food, medicine and essential supplies and preventing farmers from reaching their fields and markets, raising "the increasing risk of famine spreading across the Kordofan states."

He urged all parties to protect civilians, "including medical and humanitarian workers, particularly those fleeing besieged areas and local front-line responders delivering life-saving aid."

Aid workers "face extraordinary risks" as they try to deliver basic assistance to 1.1 million people across Kordofan, he said, stressing that they require "safe and unimpeded access" to reach those in need.

Meanwhile, in North Darfur, Save the Children said more than 43,000 people displaced from Al Fasher since late October have arrived in Korma town and Silk camp, placing "immense strain" on already fragile host communities.

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which began in April 2023, has killed thousands and displaced millions, with humanitarian agencies repeatedly warning that hunger and violence are spreading across multiple regions.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
