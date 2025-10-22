Norway will propose a UN General Assembly resolution demanding that Israel lift restrictions on aid to Palestinians, Oslo's foreign minister has said, following an International Court of Justice ruling on Israel’s obligation as an occupying power in Palestinian territories.
The Scandinavian country initiated the UN resolution requesting an advisory opinion from the ICJ, as the court ruled on Wednesday that Israel was obliged under international law to facilitate the delivery of aid to Gaza.
"Norway intends to follow up on this (ICJ) decision with a new resolution at the UN General Assembly," Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide told a press conference.
"No country can place itself above its obligations under international law. This is essential, both for Palestinians and for all other populations living in situations of war and conflict," he added.
The ministry later specified that Norway would file the resolution with several other countries to support the ICJ ruling and help make sure its opinion is followed with action.
"Great legal weight and moral authority"
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Israel is obliged under the Geneva Convention to agree to and facilitate relief schemes provided by third states and impartial humanitarian groups, including the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), to ensure that sufficient aid reaches Gaza.
In its detailed opinion, the world court underscored that Israel, as the occupying power, carries an unconditional duty to ensure the local population’s basic needs are met.
It found that the population of Gaza has been "inadequately" supplied within the meaning of Article 59 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, and that Israel must therefore permit and assist humanitarian relief operations.
While non-binding, the ICJ believes its opinion carries "great legal weight and moral authority".
Israel quickly rejected the UN top court's ruling as a "political attempt to impose political measures against Israel under the guise of 'International Law'".