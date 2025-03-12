Pakistan's Talha Waheed has aced his way to a world record, smashing the mark for most tennis serves in a minute, Guinness World Records said on Wednesday.

Waheed destroyed American John Perry's 2019 record of 42 by delivering 59 successful serves in a November attempt that was ratified this week.

Pakistan Tennis Federation President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi hailed the 47-year-old's achievement as a major inspiration for young players.

"This is exactly the boost Pakistani tennis needs," he said.