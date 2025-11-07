A suspicious package was delivered to a US military base in Maryland, which caused multiple people to fall ill and led to several being taken to hospital, CNN reported on Thursday.

A statement from Joint Base Andrews, located outside Washington, DC, said a building on the base was evacuated after an individual “opened a suspicious package”, according to CNN.

Several people were transported to the Malcolm Grove Medical Center on the base, it said.

“As a precaution, the building and connecting building were evacuated, and a cordon was established around the area,” CNN said, citing the statement from the base.

“Joint Base Andrews first responders were dispatched to the scene, determined there were no immediate threats, and have turned the scene over to the Office of Special Investigations. An investigation is currently ongoing.”