The United States will consider obesity or having children with special needs as reasons to reject immigrant visas.

In a cable sent earlier this month, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio asked US embassies to factor in conditions, including obesity, when issuing long-term visas, on the grounds that being obese can "require expensive, long-term care."

It also asks embassies to assess if any dependents have "disabilities, chronic medical conditions, or other special needs and require care" to the extent that the visa applicant could not work.

The memo was first reported by KFF Health News. Its contents were confirmed to AFP by a person who saw it.

"You must consider an applicant's health," the cable reads. "Certain medical conditions – including, but not limited to, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, cancers, diabetes, metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, and mental health conditions – can require hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of care,” it says, according to the US broadcaster NPR.

The US is already one of the most obese countries in the world, tied to factors including diet and lack of exercise.

Around 40 percent of the US population is obese, with rates on average higher in states that voted for Trump.

Related TRT World - US says all 55 million visas subject to review

“Not a burden on American taxpayer”