Israel has now killed 225 journalists in Gaza
Israel has killed three more journalists in the fresh strike.
Israel kills four Palestinian journalists in Gaza hospital strike / AA
June 5, 2025

Three Palestinian journalists have been killed in a deadly Israeli strike in Gaza City, a medical source told Anadolu.

A source identified the victims as Sulaiman Hajjaj, Ismail Badah, Samir Al-Rifa’i.

The journalists were killed when an Israeli drone struck the grounds of the al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City.

Several other journalists were also wounded in the attack.

With this, the total number of journalists killed in Gaza by Israel has reached 225.

The Palestinian Centre for Human Rights recently confirmed it is the highest number of journalist deaths recorded globally in a single conflict since 1992.

Journalists describe their profession as not only endangered but also as being “burnt alive on air”.

The Palestinian Government Media Office in Gaza has reported that at least 409 media workers have been injured, 48 arrested, and 21 influential social media journalists killed.

The office also said 28 journalist families have been wiped out entirely, and 44 homes belonging to media professionals have been damaged or destroyed.

