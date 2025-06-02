Matthew Miller — who served as the US State Department spokesman from 2023 until the end of Joe Biden's presidency — has said Israel "without a doubt" committed war crimes in Gaza, marking a significant departure from his previous official position during the Biden administration.

In a candid and wide-ranging interview on a Sky News podcast that aired on Monday, Miller pulled back the curtain on deep divisions within the Biden administration over US policy on the Israel's genocide in Gaza.



Now out of office, Miller's reflections paint a stark picture of moral and political challenges faced at the highest levels of US foreign policy during one of the region's most violent periods.

"It is without a doubt true that Israel has committed war crimes," Miller told the podcast. But while the former spokesperson was constrained by official government messaging at the time, his personal convictions have grown sharper since leaving office.

"Look, one of the things about being a spokesperson is you’re not a spokesperson for yourself. You are a spokesperson for the president, the administration, and you espouse the positions of the administration," he explained.

"And when you’re not in the administration, you can just give your own opinions."

The interview laid bare the tensions and disagreements over how the Biden administration handled the Gaza crisis — a conflict that has pitted America's "unconditional" defence of its closest ally against the mounting civilian toll in Gaza, where tens of thousands have been killed in relentless Israeli military bombing.

"There were disagreements all along the way about how to handle policy. Some of those were big disagreements, some of those were little disagreements," Miller said, confirming long-suspected internal disputes.

When pressed on reports of friction between then-Secretary of State Antony Blinken and President Biden over Gaza, Miller declined to comment directly but acknowledged the realities of policy clashes in government.

"It is true about every senior official in government that they don’t win every policy fight that they enter into. And what you do is you make your best case to the president."

The Biden administration's balancing act reached a breaking point in spring 2024 when it halted shipments of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel amid concerns over their use in Gaza. Yet the effort to rein in the flow of weapons was piecemeal and fraught.

"There were debates about whether to suspend other arms deliveries, and you saw at times us hold back certain arms while we negotiated the use of those arms," Miller said.



"But we found ourselves in this really tough position, especially in that time period when it really came to a head."

'An open question'