Russia on Wednesday pushed back at US President Donald Trump's warning that gasoline shortages showed Russia's economy was nearing collapse.

Trump on Tuesday expressed disappointment with President Vladimir Putin, whom he said was unwilling to put an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

“He’s got to really settle this war. And you know, they have long lines waiting for gasoline in Russia right now,” he said, adding: “His economy is going to collapse, and I’d like to see him do well. I mean, I had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin, but he just doesn’t want to end that war, and I think it’s making him look very bad.”

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that there was a stable domestic market supply of gasoline in Russia.

"We have a stable domestic market supply, we see no problems in this regard," Novak said.

"The balance is maintained between production and consumption, and we, on the part of the government and the relevant ministries, are doing everything to ensure that this remains the case."

‘Open to dialogue’