Authorities in India were investigating a deadly car blast in the capital that killed at least eight people and injured several others, officials said on Tuesday.

The explosion on late Monday occurred close to the historic Red Fort in New Delhi. Officials have not said what caused the blast, but news agency Press Trust of India reported that police have registered a case under anti-terrorism laws.

Here’s what to know about the explosion:

A car blew up while waiting at a red light

The explosion occurred just before 7pm local time (1330 GMT) on Monday evening and is believed to have originated from a Hyundai i20 car that had stopped at a traffic signal, Home Minister Amit Shah said.

The blast triggered a fire that engulfed several nearby cars and rickshaws.

“A slow-moving vehicle stopped at a red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged,” Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said.

Photos from the scene showed shattered windows, twisted metal and flames consuming vehicles.

The blast left mangled bodies and wrecked cars scattered near the site as police and investigators cordoned off the area and pushed back growing crowds.

Om Prakash Gupta, who lives nearby, said he heard the explosion while in his house: “I rushed out with my children and saw several vehicles on fire, body parts all over."

Authorities said the injured were being treated at a nearby government hospital.

The cause of the explosion is not clear