Singapore's ruling People's Action Party (PAP) has won 87 of the 97 seats in parliament in Saturday's election, according to local media reports.

The country's main opposition Workers' Party (WP) secured 10 seats.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, whose party won the election, thanked supporters.

About 82 percent of the voters, 2,164,593 people, have cast their ballots by 0900GMT, CNA reported, citing the election authorities.

Sample counts showed 10 seats for the Workers’ Party (WP), according to The Straits Times.

A total of 211 candidates from 11 political parties were competing for 97 seats in parliament.

Earlier, the polling began at 0000 GMT and continued till 1200 GMT.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong also cast his vote at his constituency at Evans Road in the Bukit Timah area in the city.

The ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) aimed to extend its uninterrupted hold on power since independence in 1965.

Voting is compulsory in the city-state, where average turnout since 2001 has reached 94.2 percent, according to official data.

The PAP, which has won all 13 general elections since independence, is the only party fielding candidates in all constituencies.