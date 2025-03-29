Israel is planning to dismantle Palestinian refugee camps in Jenin and Tulkarem, both in the northern occupied West Bank, according to a report by Israeli news website Walla.

Saturday’s report said the Israeli army has struggled to maintain control over the camps, which it described as “strategically vital” areas for resistance activity.

“Previously, when the army wanted to carry out arrests or assassinations, it was forced to send in undercover units, which exposed soldiers to great danger,” Walla reported.

Related Israel forcibly displacing Palestinians in Jenin — mayor

To reassert operational control, Israeli military leadership reportedly devised a plan to dismantle the camps and enable quicker troop movement.

Gen. Avi Blot, head of Israel’s Central Command, is leading an engineering operation focused on restructuring the camps. Intelligence is being used to build new access routes and widen existing roads, the report said.