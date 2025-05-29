Saudi Arabia is using smart technologies and AI-driven platforms to provide services to nearly two million Muslim pilgrims during this year’s Hajj pilgrimage.

The country’s authorities unveiled several smart digital services to make the soul-searching journey easier for the pilgrims.

One of these services is Manarah 2, an AI robot serving in over 20 languages, which will provide real-time information and assistance for any inquiries by the pilgrims in key locations.

There are also Nusuk cards, which enable pilgrims to book appointments to visit the Holy Rawdah at the Prophet’s Mosque.

By these cards, pilgrims also have access to their contact information and accommodation details, which would decrease the number of lost and missing.

The Makkah Bus Guidance Center, equipped with smart technology, will operate in collaboration with the Nusuk platform and the Arshidni smart platform to ensure safe and accurate transportation and arrival of the pilgrims to their accommodations.

Tawakkalna, a mobile health app, will update pilgrims about their health conditions and provide access to needed medical services.

AI-driven apps