Israeli forces have intercepted the Madleen, a British-flagged humanitarian vessel operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, as it approached Gaza in international waters.

The ship, carrying 12 activists—including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and French MEP Rima Hassan—was en route to deliver essential supplies like baby formula, medical kits, and food to Gaza, challenging Israel’s naval blockade.

The interception has sparked widespread international condemnation. Countries, including Türkiye, Iran, Spain, have labelled the action a violation of international law, with some describing it as “piracy” or “terrorism.”

The UN’s special rapporteur on Palestine and organisations like the Council on American-Islamic Relations have called for the immediate release of the activists and condemned the use of force against civilians in international waters.

Here are some of the reactions to Israel's recent attack:

Türkiye

Türkiye condemned Israel's refusal to allow the Gaza-bound aid ship Madleen to dock, saying Tel Aviv's action against the Freedom Flotilla Coalition "while it was in international waters is a clear violation of international law."

"This heinous act by the Netanyahu government, which threatens the freedom of navigation and maritime security, once again demonstrates that Israel is acting as a terror state," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The international community's "rightful" response "against the genocidal policies of Israel, which uses hunger as a weapon in Gaza and prevents the delivery of humanitarian aid," will persist, the ministry highlighted.

France

French lawmakers demanded the release of detained activists following Israel's interception of the aid ship Madleen en route to the blockaded enclave.

Leftist France Unbowed (LFI) said in a statement that detaining activists on the aid ship is a "clear violation of international law."

Iran

Iran condemned Israel's interception of a Gaza-bound aid vessel carrying international activists, describing it as an act of piracy.

"The assault on this flotilla — since it happened in international waters — is considered a form of piracy under international law," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told a press briefing in Tehran.