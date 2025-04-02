WORLD
France opens probe into threats against judges in Le Pen case
The probe, led by the National Center for the Fight against Online Hate, targets online attacks against the judges involved in the ruling.
The death threats were issued on a far-right website, according to French media. / Reuters
April 2, 2025

An investigation was opened into threats against judges following Marine Le Pen’s conviction over corruption charges earlier this week, according to French media.

In view to target “reprehensible remarks made against the judges who collectively handed down the decision,” a probe was initiated, Paris Public Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said.

The investigation, led by the National Center for the Fight against Online Hate (PNLH), was assigned to the Brigade for the Repression of Crime against Persons (BRDP).

Earlier this year, another probe was opened into death threats against the judge presiding in the hearing and prosecutors who brought the case against Le Pen and her co-defendants.

The death threats were issued on a far-right website, according to French media.

‘Respect for the judiciary’

Recent threats against judges surfaced following the decision Monday to sentence Le Pen to five years of ineligibility for public office, with immediate effect, and four years in prison, including two years under electronic surveillance.

The First Presidency of the Paris Court of Appeal demanded “respect for the judiciary” as personal attacks against the three judges in the case escalated on social media.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau denounced the threats on Tuesday as “absolutely unacceptable” and expressed his “readiness” to place the judges under protection along with Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin, according to BFM TV.

