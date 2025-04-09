WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli minister's daughter accuses her family of sexually assaulting her
Shoshana Strook, daughter of Israeli Minister of Settlements and National Missions Orit Strook, says she filed a complaint in Italy against both her parents and one of her brothers for sexually assaulting her.
Israeli minister's daughter accuses her family of sexually assaulting her
Shoshana's mother, Orit Strook — the minister of settlements — is a staunch supporter of Israel's illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank. / Photo: Quds News Network
April 9, 2025

The daughter of the Israeli Minister of Settlements and National Missions, Orit Strook, has accused her parents and one of her brothers of sexually assaulting her.

Shoshana Strook said in a statement that she filed a complaint in Italy, adding that she hopes to get some relief.

"After a long period of doubt, extreme emotional states, and a lot of guilt, I wanted to share that I experienced sexual abuse by both of my parents and one of my brothers," Strook said.

"I'm currently in Italy and recently filed a report with the police."

Strook also said that the memories coming up to her lately are "becoming too overwhelming", recalling one of which she hit three of her younger brothers.

"I hope to find a place where I can get some relief," she said.

Recommended

Abusive, pro-settler family

Strook didn't reveal which brother sexually assaulted her. However, one of her brothers, Zviki Strook, has been reportedly charged with kidnapping and torturing a Palestinian boy in 2007.

Shoshana's mother, Orit Strook is a staunch supporter of Israel's illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Ironically, she relentlessly pushed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's baseless narrative that Palestinian resistance group Hamas committed sexual assault on October 7, 2023.

In February 2024, she infamously said: "There is no such thing as a Palestinian people."

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
In Doha, Rubio thanks Qatar, but in Israel, Netanyahu vows attacks
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Palestine hails Luxembourg’s pledge to recognise statehood
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Israel has committed 'genocide' in Gaza - UN Commission of Inquiry
Israel committing genocide in Gaza to 'destroy Palestinians' — UN report
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers