The daughter of the Israeli Minister of Settlements and National Missions, Orit Strook, has accused her parents and one of her brothers of sexually assaulting her.

Shoshana Strook said in a statement that she filed a complaint in Italy, adding that she hopes to get some relief.

"After a long period of doubt, extreme emotional states, and a lot of guilt, I wanted to share that I experienced sexual abuse by both of my parents and one of my brothers," Strook said.

"I'm currently in Italy and recently filed a report with the police."

Strook also said that the memories coming up to her lately are "becoming too overwhelming", recalling one of which she hit three of her younger brothers.

"I hope to find a place where I can get some relief," she said.