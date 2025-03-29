WORLD
Pakistan police: 8 soldiers, civilian killed in separate attacks near Afghan border
More than 190 people, mostly soldiers, have been killed in attacks since the start of the year by armed groups fighting the government in both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.
A police officer holds a machine-gun with thermal binoculars attached to it, on the rooftop of Sangu's outpost, in the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, February 9, 2023. / Reuters
March 29, 2025

At least eight soldiers and a civilian were killed in western Pakistan in separate attacks along the border with Afghanistan, where violence has erupted in recent months, police told AFP.

Seven soldiers were killed in a security operation against "armed Taliban" in northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a police source said on Saturday.

"Fighters hiding in a house fired on security forces," the source said.

The army deployed combat helicopters during the hours-long fight, killing eight Taliban fighters, while six other soldiers were wounded, the source said.

A blast from a bomb planted by separatists on a motorbike also killed a soldier and a civilian further south in Balochistan, police officer Mohsin Ali told AFP.

The area was the scene of a spectacular attack last month when militants held hundreds of train passengers hostage and killed dozens of off-duty soldiers.

‘Spring Campaign’

Three soldiers and a civilian were also wounded in the blast that took place as a military vehicle drove through Gwadar district, a sensitive area that hosts substantial Chinese infrastructure.

More than 190 people, mostly soldiers, have been killed in attacks since the start of the year by armed groups fighting the government in both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, according to an AFP tally.

The Pakistani Taliban –– known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) –– announced in mid-March a "spring campaign" against security forces.

Last year was the deadliest year in almost a decade in Pakistan, with more than 1,600 people killed in attacks –– nearly half of them security forces personnel –– according to the Islamabad-based Center for Research and Security Studies.

The violence is largely limited to Pakistan's border regions with Afghanistan.

SOURCE:AFP
