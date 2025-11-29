Pakistan has said that while it is ready to contribute to a possible international stabilisation force in Gaza, it is “not ready” to disarm Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

“If the purpose of deploying an international stabilisation force in Palestine is to disarm Hamas, then we are not ready for that; that's not our job," Ishaq Dar, the deputy premier and foreign minister, told reporters in Islamabad, adding:

"That is the job of Palestinian law enforcement agencies."

He said if the force’s objective is peacekeeping, then Islamabad is “definitely” ready to contribute to it.

“The prime minister (Shehbaz Sharif) had agreed in principle that we would also send forces, but we will decide only after knowing what the terms of reference, terms of action, and mandate will be,” he added.